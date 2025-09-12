Ed Sheeran is back with new music.

The music artist, 34, released his album Play, and a music video for his song "Camera" on Friday.

Play includes 13 songs. In addition to "Camera," the album features the tracks "Opening," "Sapphire," "Azizam," "Old Phone," "Symmetry," "In Other Words," "A Little More," "Slowly," "Don't Look Down," "The Vow," "For Always" and "Heaven."

"Play is the album that's made me fall in love with fun again. Writing and recording Subtract was so cathartic but also so heavy. Going into Stereo after Mathematics ended I wanted to start with the polar opposite," he said in an Instagram post coinciding with the release. "Play celebrates love, life, culture, exploring, creativity and technicolor. I've loved making this record and the last six months have been just what I needed to get back into the swing of things."

He added that he is "immensely proud" of Play.

The music video for "Camera" shows Sheeran and Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor moving through relationship milestones -- from a first date to an engagement.

"I don't need a camera to capture this moment," he sings. "I'll remember how you look tonight for all my life."