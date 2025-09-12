There will be a third season of Big Little Lies, Reese Witherspoon confirmed Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress, 49, shared the news when she stopped by The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

"We might be working on Season 3," she said. "Yeah, I mean they're writing it."

"It's exciting, too, just to get the gang back together, and have everybody start talking about it and it's really fun," she added. "Because it's been a minute. It's been 10 years."

Francesca Sloane, known for working on the series Mr. and Mrs. Smith, has signed on to executive produce the upcoming chapter and pen the first episode, Deadline reports.

Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman , who both star in the show, will also executive produce alongside David E. Kelley , who created the series based on Liane Moriarty's book of the same name.

Moriarty is expected to release her sequel next year, according to the outlet.

The series follows how a homicide investigation impacts five California women.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"We are so back," Woodley wrote on Instagram as the news circulated online Friday.