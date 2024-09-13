The Dancing with the Stars pro was booked on a felony domestic violence charge, but according to online jail records obtained by Us, it's unclear whether Nikki was involved in the incident that led to Artem's arrest.
Nikki's representative told the magazine one day after Artem was taken into custody, "This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time."
TMZ recently obtained a 911 dispatch recording in which Artem can heard asking for medical attention after Nikki -- a former WWE wrestler under the name Nikki Bella -- allegedly threw shoes at him.
However, Artem reportedly called the police back shortly afterward and said he no longer needed medical assistance.
Nikki and Artem, who got married in 2022 and share a four-year-old son Matteo, were celebrating their second wedding anniversary in Napa just days before Artem was taken into custody.
Nikki and Artem's relationship appeared to be thriving as recently as August 27, when Nikki gushed on Instagram, "I'll never forget where I was when I asked Jesus about Artem. Having a conversation with He & God. How my feelings felt too soon. It all felt too fast."
Alongside a clip from their wedding day, Nikki continued, "And then this song ['Can't Help Falling in Love'] came on. And that's when I knew that I was falling in love with him and that it was all meant to be."