Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev and wife Nikki "Nikki Bella" Garcia have split and are getting a divorce after two years of marriage.

Nikki's representative told Us Weekly in a Thursday, September 12 statement, "Nikki Garcia has filed for divorce. She continues to ask for privacy for her and her family at this time."

Nikki, 40, filed for divorce from Artem, 42, on Wednesday, September 11.

News of the couple's breakup follows Artem's August 29 arrest for domestic battery in Napa.

The Dancing with the Stars pro was booked on a felony domestic violence charge, but according to online jail records obtained by Us, it's unclear whether Nikki was involved in the incident that led to Artem's arrest.

Nikki's representative told the magazine one day after Artem was taken into custody, "This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time."

TMZ recently obtained a 911 dispatch recording in which Artem can heard asking for medical attention after Nikki -- a former WWE wrestler under the name Nikki Bella -- allegedly threw shoes at him.

However, Artem reportedly called the police back shortly afterward and said he no longer needed medical assistance.

Nikki and Artem, who got married in 2022 and share a four-year-old son Matteo, were celebrating their second wedding anniversary in Napa just days before Artem was taken into custody.

Nikki and Artem's relationship appeared to be thriving as recently as August 27, when Nikki gushed on Instagram, "I'll never forget where I was when I asked Jesus about Artem. Having a conversation with He & God. How my feelings felt too soon. It all felt too fast."

Alongside a clip from their wedding day, Nikki continued, "And then this song ['Can't Help Falling in Love'] came on. And that's when I knew that I was falling in love with him and that it was all meant to be."

Artem, for his part, posted a carousel of photos from his wedding day, and he wrote alongside them, "Happy anniversary my love, can't see my life without you. You are my everything."

Nikki and the pro dancer met when they were partnered together for Dancing with the Stars' 25th season in Fall 2017.

At the time of Nikki's Dancing with the Stars stint, she was engaged to her now ex-fiance John Cena.

However, after Nikki and John called it quits on their six-year romance in April 2018, Nikki began dating Artem and John seemed happy for them.

The former Total Divas star and Artem were eliminated from Dancing with the Stars during a double elimination on Season 25's Halloween-themed broadcast.

Nikki announced her engagement to Artem in January 2020 after the pair had dated for less than one year. Artem popped the question in November 2019 during a trip to France.

Artem and the former Total Bellas star then revealed they were expecting their first child together, and Matteo was born in July 2020.

Two years later, the couple tied the knot in France for a wedding special that aired on E!.

Artem will not be competing on Dancing with the Stars' upcoming 33rd season, but he did make it to the finals and finish the reality dancing competition in fourth place with The Bachelorette alum Charity Lawson last season.


