Magnet Releasing released the trailer for the horror film What You Wish For on Thursday. The film opens in theaters and digital video-on-demand May 31.

Nick Stahl plays Ryan, a struggling sous chef visiting his friend Jack (Brian Groh) in South America. When Jack dies by suicide, Ryan assumes his identity to take a catering job.

Ryan discovers he is in over his head when the client, Imogene (Tamsin Topolski) threatens his life if the customers are not satisfied with the meal.

Nicholas Tomnay wrote and directed What You Wish For. His previous film, The Perfect Host, was also about a deadly dinner party.

What You Wish For premiered at 2023 Fantasia International Film Festival in Canada and went on to play Fantastic Fest, Screamfest and more genre festivals.