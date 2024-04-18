CBS announced Thursday that it has renewed Elsbeth for a second season. The Season 1 finale airs May 23.

Elsbeth stars Carrie Preston as her Good Wife and Good Fight lawyer character, Elsbeth Tascioni. Tascioni moves from Chicago to New York to work with NYPD.

After premiering Feb. 29, Elsbeth became the second most watched new series of the season. It holds a 92% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Joining Preston in Elsebth are Wendell Pierce and Carra Patterson. Good Wife and Fight creators Robert and Michelle King created Elsbeth.

Elsbeth will return for the fall season. The show airs Thursdays at 10 p.m.