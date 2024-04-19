Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Statesman Roger Sherman, a signer of the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution, in 1721

-- First lady Lucretia Garfield in 1832

-- Music patron Augustus Juilliard in 1836

-- Actor Jayne Mansfield in 1933

-- Actor Dudley Moore in 1935

-- Actor Elinor Donahue in 1937 (age 87)

-- Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader, in 1939 (age 85)

-- Actor Tim Curry in 1946 (age 78)

-- Actor Tony Plana in 1952 (age 72)

-- Colombian President Gustavo Petro in 1960 (age 64)

-- Auto racer Al Unser Jr. in 1962 (age 62)

-- Record producer Marion Hugh "Suge" Knight Jr. in 1965 (age 59)

-- Singer Dar Williams in 1967 (age 57)

-- Mswati III, king of Eswatini, in 1968 (age 56)

-- Actor Ashley Judd in 1968 (age 56)

-- Television personality Jesse James in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor James Franco in 1978 (age 46)

-- TV personality/businesswoman Joanna Gaines in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor Kate Hudson in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Hayden Christensen in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor Catalina Sandino Moreno in 1981 (age 43)

-- Comedian Ali Wong in 1982 (age 42)

-- Filmmaker Blitz Bazawule in 1982 (age 42)

-- WNBA star Candace Parker in 1986 (age 38)

-- Tennis player Maria Sharapova in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor Simu Liu in 1989 (age 35)