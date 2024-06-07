Britain's Aardman Animations has announced it is working on a new Animated Wallace & Gromit movie.

"Feathers McGraw returns in Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, a brand new film premiering on @BBC in the UK and @netflix globally this winter," the studio posted on X Thursday.

The 70-minute cartoon is set to air on the BBC in the United Kingdom on Christmas Day.

It will be available to stream internationally later in the winter on Netflix.

"I'd had the idea of a film about garden gnomes turning bad for more than a decade, but I could never work out what made them bad. It occurred to me that the single most asked question I get when I meet fans is, will the penguin Feathers McGraw, Wallace and Gromit's original antagonist from 'The Wrong Trousers' 30 years ago, ever return?" the film's director Nick Park said in a statement Thursday.

"We've had fun bringing him back in cameo capacities but now, three decades on, it felt like the right time," Park added. "Then it hit me: What if Feathers was involved with these gnomes? We're hoping that this film will appeal to fans of 'Gnome Noir' everywhere and that people will be gratified when they see what Feathers has been up to since 'The Wrong Trousers.'"

Aardman is also behind the Shaun the Sheep and Chicken Run franchises.