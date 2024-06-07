Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- Pope Gregory XIII in 1502

-- British fashion plate George "Beau" Brummell in 1778

-- French post-Impressionist painter Paul Gauguin in 1848

-- Actor Jessica Tandy in 1909

-- Actor/singer Dean Martin in 1917

-- Gwendolyn Brooks, the first black woman to win the Pulitzer Prize for poetry, in 1917

-- Singer Tom Jones in 1940 (age 84)

-- Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 1942

-- Former talk-show host Jenny Jones in 1946 (age 78)

-- Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis in 1951 (age 73)

-- Turkish author Orhan Pamuk in 1952 (age 72)

-- Actor Liam Neeson in 1952 (age 72)

-- Singer/songwriter Prince in 1958

-- Actor Lance Reddick in 1962

-- Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence in 1959 (age 65)

-- Guitarist Dave Navarro in 1967 (age 57)

-- TV personality Michael "Bear" Grylls in 1974 (age 50)

-- Basketball hall of fame member Allen Iverson in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Bill Hader in 1978 (age 46)

-- Former pro tennis player Anna Kournikova in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor Michael Cera in 1988 (age 36)

-- Rapper Iggy Azalea, born Amethyst Amelia Kelly, in 1990 (age 34)

-- Actor/model Emily Ratajkowski in 1991 (age 33)

-- Rapper Fetty Wap, born Willie Maxwell II, in 1991 (age 33)

-- Actor Aaron Pierre in 1994 (age 30)

-- Actor Gavin Leatherwood in 1994 (age 30)