Apple TV+ has announced it renewed its comedy, Palm Royale, for a second season.

"Palm Royale has delighted global audiences and we are thrilled that viewers will have the opportunity to spend more time with this highly entertaining, iconic cast, from Kristen Wiig to the incomparable Carol Burnett ," Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, said in a statement Thursday.

"We can't wait for everyone to experience the next brilliantly witty chapter in the lives of the Palm Beach high society set that Abe Sylvia, Kristen, Laura Dern and this incredible team behind the show have brought so vibrantly to life."

The show follows Maxine Simmons (Wiig) as she tries to break into Palm Beach high society in the 1960s.

Abe Sylvia is the showrunner, while Dern co-stars and produces.