Ketchup Entertainment announced the release date of The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie on Thursday. The film will open Feb. 28.

The animated movie stars Porky Pig, Daffy Duck and Petunia Pig. The trio of Looney Tunes characters has to stop an alien invasion.

Originally produced by Warner Bros. Animation for the Max streaming service, the studio shopped the film to other distributors. Ketchup will handle domestic and GFM worldwide.

The film premiered at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in June. It screens at the Animation Is Film Festival in Hollywood, Calif., Friday and Ketchup is planning a limited release before the end of the year to qualify for 2024 Oscar nominations.

Pete Browngardt directed. The voice cast includes Eric Bauza, Candi Milo, Peter MacNicol, Wayne Knight, and Laraine Newman.