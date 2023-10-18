The new Ferrari trailer showcases the Italian automotive mogul Enzo Ferrari (Adam Driver) and wife, Laurie Ferrari (Penelope Cruz), as he struggles to launch the legendary sports car brand.

The Michael Mann biopic, set to hit theaters on Dec. 25, tells the story of Ferrari's personal and professional life as he struggles to save his business from bankruptcy.

"It is the summer of 1957. Behind the spectacle of Formula 1, ex-racer Enzo Ferrari is in crisis. Bankruptcy threatens the factory he and his wife, Laura built from nothing ten years earlier. Their volatile marriage has been battered by the loss of their son, Dino a year earlier. Ferrari struggles to acknowledge his son Piero with Lina Lardi. Meanwhile, his drivers' passion to win pushes them to the edge as they launch into the treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy, the Mille Miglia," the official synopsis reads.

The movie, based on the Brock Yates book Enzo Ferrari: The Man and the Machine, has already garnered critical acclaim, including a six-minute ovation at the September premiere.

The film also stars Sarah Gordon, Gabriel Leone, Jack O'Connell and Patrick Dempsey. This is Mann's first film since Blackhat in 2015. Mann is also known for Thief, Manhunter, The Last of the Mohicans, Heat, Ali and Public Enemies.