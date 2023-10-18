Netflix announced Elite will end its run with Season 8, bringing to close one of the streaming service's most popular series.

The show, a Spanish teen drama depicting working-class students at a prestigious high school, launched in 2018. The announcement comes as Netflix prepares to release Elite Season 7 on Friday. The streaming service dropped its latest Season 7 trailer on Tuesday.

The show features a revolving cast and new storyline through each season to feed the ongoing drama. The initial season focused on the murder of one of the students, Marina, at the fictional school Las Encinas.