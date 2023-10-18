The Cairo International Film Festival -- the longest running film festival in the Middle East -- was canceled Wednesday as tension rises in the Israel-Hamas war.

Festival organizers said Egypt's minister of culture, Neven El-Kelany, decided to call off the event. New dates have not been announced. The event, in its 45th year, was to be held Nov. 15 through Nov. 24.

Although no reason was cited for the cancelation, the move comes after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7, and Israel retaliated by bombarding Gaza. On Tuesday, a blast at Gaza's Al Ahli Arab Hospital left hundreds dead. No one has taken responsibility for the blast, but Hamas and Israel are blaming the other for the attack.