Long-running British soap opera Doctors has been canceled.

The BBC said in a press release Wednesday that the show will end after 23 years, with the final episode to air in December 2024.

"We have taken the very difficult decision to bring daytime drama Doctors to an end after 23 years. With super inflation in drama production, the cost of the programme has increased significantly, and further investment is also now required to refurbish the site where the show is made, or relocate it to another home. With a flat license-fee, the BBC's funding challenges mean we have to make tough choices in order to deliver greater value to the audiences," the network said in a statement.

"We remain fully committed to the West Midlands and all of the funding for Doctors will be reinvested into new programming in the region."

Doctors premiered in March 2000. The series takes place in the fictional West Midlands town of Letherbridge and follows the staff of Mill Health Centre and its sister hospitals, University of Letherbridge Campus Surgery and Sutton Vale Surgery.

Adrian Lewis Morgan, Elisabeth Dermot Walsh, Chris Walker, Dido Miles, Ian Midlane, Ashley Rice, Bharti Patel, Dex Lee, Ross McLaren , Kia Pegg, Kiruna Stamell, Wendi Peters and Rahul Arya star.

"We would like to thank all the Doctors cast and crew who have been involved in the show since 2000. We know the crucial role Doctors has played in nurturing talent, and we will work to develop new opportunities to support skills in scripted programming," the BBC said.

"The final episode will screen in December 2024 and we are working closely with BBC Studios to give it the finale it deserves."