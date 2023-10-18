'Castaway Diva' trailer: Park Eun-bin plays aspiring singer in new K-drama
UPI News Service, 10/18/2023
Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Castaway Diva.
ADVERTISEMENT
The streaming service shared a trailer for the K-drama Tuesday featuring Extraordinary Attorney Woo star Park Eun-bin.
Castaway Diva follows Seo Mok-ha (Park), an aspiring singer who is stranded on an uninhabited island for 15 years. After she is rescued, Seo pursues her dream despite having a "one-in-a-million chance."
Kim Hyo-jin and Chae Jong-hyeop also star.
Castaway Diva is created by Oh Choong-hwan, Park Hye-ryun and Eun Yeol. The series premieres Oct. 28 on Netflix.
Park plays the title character, Woo Young-woo, on Extraordinary Attorney Woo, which is available to stream on Netflix.
Netflix unveiled its South Korean film and TV slate for 2023 in January.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.