The Boys in the Boat is based on the Daniel James Brown book of the same name. The film is written by Mark L. Smith and is directed and produced by George Clooney.
The new movie recounts how the University of Washington rowing team competed in Men's Eight at the 1936 Berlin Summer Olympics.
"This inspirational true story follows a group of underdogs at the height of the Great Depression as they are thrust into the spotlight and take on elite rivals from around the world," a press release reads.
MGM shared first-look photos and a behind-the-scenes featurette for the film earlier this month.
The Boys in the Boat opens in theaters Dec. 25.
The film is Clooney's first project as a director since The Tender Bar (2021).
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.