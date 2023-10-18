MGM is teasing the new film The Boys in the Boat.

The studio shared a trailer for the sports drama Wednesday featuring Callum Turner and Joel Edgerton

The Boys in the Boat is based on the Daniel James Brown book of the same name. The film is written by Mark L. Smith and is directed and produced by George Clooney.

The new movie recounts how the University of Washington rowing team competed in Men's Eight at the 1936 Berlin Summer Olympics.

"This inspirational true story follows a group of underdogs at the height of the Great Depression as they are thrust into the spotlight and take on elite rivals from around the world," a press release reads.

MGM shared first-look photos and a behind-the-scenes featurette for the film earlier this month.

The Boys in the Boat opens in theaters Dec. 25.

The film is Clooney's first project as a director since The Tender Bar (2021).