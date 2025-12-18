Universal Pictures released a new poster for The Odyssey Thursday. The film opens July 17.

The poster shows an ancient helmet from behind, with metal and feathers.

Christopher Nolan directed and adapted the Homer epic. Matt Damon plays Odysseus, trying to make his way home through ancient mythological dangers.

Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Mia Goth, Jon Bernthal and more star.

Nolan announced the film as his next project in December 2024. Tickets went on sale one year in advance.

The film was shot entirely with IMAX cameras. Nolan has been incorporating IMAX footage into his films since 2008's The Dark Knight.