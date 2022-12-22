Jeff Garlin has joined the cast of the Netflix series Never Have I Ever.

Deadline reported Wednesday that Garlin, 60, will appear in the fourth and final season of the comedy-drama series.

Never Have I Ever is created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher. The series follows teenager Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) as she navigates high school and her lingering grief after her father's death.

Garlin will play Len, a sweet man who makes Devi's grandmother Nirmala (Ranjita Chakravarty) reconsider if she is really done with relationships forever.

A wedding is confirmed to take place in Season 4, with Nirmala, Devi's mom Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan) and her cousin Kamala (Richa Moorjani) among the potential brides.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Garlin's casting.

The role will be Garlin's first since his exit from the ABC series The Goldbergs in 2021 following misconduct allegations.