The thriller Imani starring Brittany S. Hall, Demetrius Shipp, Jr., (All Eyes on Me) and Stephen Bishop (Harlem) is heading to theaters on Jan. 6. The production just released a new poster and trailer and confirmed the release date.

The film will also air on BET and BET+ at the end of January.

The poster for "Imani." Photo courtesy of A Manny Halley Production

Per the synopsis: "A year after what she thinks was a car accident, a seemingly normal wife and mother (Hall) slowly recovers from amnesia, only to learn that she actually is a highly sought-after Army Special Ops lieutenant who holds a secret that would blow the lid on a widespread government conspiracy."

On Instagram, Hall said that she persevered despite losing her grandmother during the shoot and hoped that people would support the movie.

"I'm so proud to be apart of this," Hall posted. "It was a dream come true but honestly a difficult battle was fought through the process. I loss my grandmother while we were shooting this movie. I poured my heart and soul into this film in honor of her. #forGloriaMay ï¸Thank you to everyone who showed love on my first post about this film (I had to delete repost it bc of the quality) but when I tell y'all I'm so excited for you to see Imani and what we've done. The entire cast and crew plus everyone behind the scenes really did an incredible job...like really INCREDIBLE. So get ready to pull up to the movie theater on Jan 6th and show your support for what we created. It would mean the world to everyone who's apart of it."

Hall is best known for her roles on the USA Network series Satisfaction and on the HBO show Ballers.