Jodie Foster appears in 'True Detective' in HBO preview
UPI News Service, 12/22/2022
HBO is teasing its upcoming slate of TV series and films for 2023.
ADVERTISEMENT
HBO and HBO Max released a preview Thursday featuring footage from True Detective: Night Country, The Last of Us, The Idol and more.
The True Detective: Night Country teaser shows Jodie Foster and Kali Reis investigate the mysterious disappearance of a group of men at a remote research station.
The new season is True Detective's fourth and features Issa Lopez as writer, showrunner and director. Production started in Iceland in November.
The preview also features footage from The Last of Us, a new series based on the 2013 video game. The show follows Joel (Pedro Pascal), a smuggler tasked with escorting a teenage girl, Ellie (Bella Ramsey), across the United States, which has been ravaged by a zombie-like outbreak.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.