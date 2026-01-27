Netflix has shared a photo of the cast of its upcoming comedy film, The Fifth Wheel, laughing together while leaning against a pickup truck.Desperate Housewives alum Eva Longoria helmed the movie, which stars Kim Kardashian, Nikki Glaser, Brenda Song and Fortune Feimster."When a group of best friends hit Vegas to reconnect, a hot outsider crashes the party -- forcing them to face their messy lives and unraveling friendships," a synopsis said.Paula Pell and Janine Brito wrote the film.No release date has been announced yet.