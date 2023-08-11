Famed rocker Neil Young released a decades-old collection of tracks recorded between 1974 and 1976 under the name of Chrome Dreams on Friday.

"Set to be released in 1977, this legendary "lost" album includes early and previously unreleased versions of iconic songs. Listen to an original recording of 'Sedan Delivery' now on NYA," Young tweeted on June 30.

Among the other songs included on the record are "Powderfinger," "Stringman," "Pocahontas," "Like a Hurricane" and "Hold Back the Tears."

Most of the tracks are acoustic versions of songs that would appear on his later albums American Stars 'n Bars, Comes a Time and Rust Never Sleeps.