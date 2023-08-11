Kat Ronney, David Carlyle Lorn Macdonald and Danny Ashok have joined the cast of the BBC's six-part comedy, Dinosaur.

Filming is now underway on location in Scotland.

The show was created by Ashley Storrie and Matilda Curtis, with Two Brothers Pictures -- the company behind Fleabag and The Tourist -- producing.

Storrie plays an autistic woman in her 30s whose happy life with her sister (Ronney) is upended when she announces her engagement after a whirlwind romance.

"I'm so excited that we've started filming, I'm jazzed to showcase Glasgow in all its magical beauty to the world!" Storrie said in a statement Friday.