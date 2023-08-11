Olivia Rodrigo is back with new music.

The 20-year-old singer and actress released a single and music video for the song "Bad Idea Right?" on Friday.

In the "Bad Idea Right?" video, Rodrigo attends a house party with her real-life friends Iris Apatow, Madison Hu and Tate McRae. Rodrigo gets a call from her ex at the party, causing her to journey to her ex's new address against her better judgment.

"And I'm right here with all my friends / But you're sending me your new address / And I know we're done, I know we're through / But God, when I look at you," she sings.

Rodrigo shared behind-the-scenes photos from the making of the "Bad Idea Right?" video on Instagram.

"bad idea right? is out everywhere!!!! I had such a fun time making this song with @dan_nigro in nyc last year. we wrote the chorus as a joke but we loved it so much we made it into a full fledged song lol!" the star captioned the post.

"I had a ball making the music video with my friends @petrafcollins @madisonhu @tatemcrae @irisapatow and I'm so happy it's out in the world," she said.

"Bad Idea Right?" appears on Rodrigo's forthcoming second studio album, Guts. Rodrigo will release the album Sept. 8.

Guts also features the song "Vampire," which Rodrigo released a single and music video for in June.

Guts is Rodrigo's follow-up to her debut studio album, Sour, released in 2021.