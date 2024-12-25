Disney+ and BBC released a first-look teaser for the upcoming season of Doctor Who after the premiere of the sci-fi show's latest Christmas special, Joy to the World, on Wednesday.

This will be the second season starring Ncuti Gatwa as the titular, shape-shifting space alien and Millie Gibson as his companion Ruby Sunday.

Varada Sethu will join the cast this season as Belinda Chandra and is introduced in the 40-second preview.

"The Doctor meets Belinda Chandra and begins an epic quest to get her back to Earth," a synopsis said.

"But a mysterious force is stopping their return and the time-traveling TARDIS team must face great dangers, bigger enemies and wider terrors than ever before."

No premiere date has been announced yet for the new episodes.