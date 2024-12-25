The winners of the 2024 Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special were crowned Wednesday.

Drag artist Tayce and her professional dance partner, Kai Widdrington, won a perfect score of 4 "10s" and took home the star-shaped, Strictly Christmas trophy.

They beat out for the honor Josh Widdicombe and Karen Hauer, Vogue Williams and Gorka Marquez, Tamzin Outhwaite and Nikita Kuzmin, Billy Monger and Nadiya Bychkova and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and Nancy Xu.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman hosted the competition show, while Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas served as the judges.