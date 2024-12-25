Night Agent Season 2 is slated to premiere on Netflix Jan. 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The hunt for a CIA agent accused of leaking secrets puts Peter and Rose in the crosshairs of a ruthless intelligence broker and a deadly war criminal," said a synopsis accompanying the new season's first trailer on Wednesday.

Gabriel Basso plays FBI agent Peter and Luciane Buchanan plays cyber-security expert Rose in the action-thriller, based on Matthew Quirk's novel of the same name.

The cast also includes Fola Evans-Akingbola, Sarah Desjardins, Eve Harlow, Phoenix Raei, Enrique Murciano, D.B. Woodside and Hong Chau.

The Night Agent is created and executive produced by The Shield creator Shawn Ryan, who also serves as showrunner.

The series initially premiered on Netflix in March 2023.