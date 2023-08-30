South Korean boy band NCT U has released a new video for its song "Baggy Jeans."

The K-pop stars, a subunit of NCT, shared a dance performance video for the track Wednesday.

The video shows the members of NCT U perform the "Baggy Jeans" choreography on a set resembling a car junkyard.

"Baggy Jeans" appears on the new album Golden Age. NCT released the album as a full group on Monday.

Golden Age is NCT's fourth full-length album as a full group. The album is a follow-up to Universe, released in December 2021.

NCT performs as a full group and also features the subunits NCT U, NCT 127, NCT Dream, WayV and DoJaeJung. NCT U consists of Taeyong, Doyoung, Ten, Jaehyun and Mark.