Universal Pictures released a new trailer for Five Nights at Freddy's on Wednesday. The film premieres Oct. 27 on Peacock.

This is the third trailer for the film, following a teaser in May and full trailer in June. The previous trailer focused on Josh Hutcherson 's security guard character, Mike.

Mike is still in the new trailer, but Piper Rubio and Kat Conner Sterling also explore the haunted setting. The guard is working a night shift at Freddy Fazbear's, a pizza shop that was condemned in the '80s.

Rubio plays Mike's daughter, who does not sleep in the car as she's told. Sterling plays Max, another character from the video game on which the film is based.

Like real-world Chuck E. Cheese, Freddy's featured animatronic characters, ball pits and games for children to play while they were eating. When a group of children went missing, their ghosts possessed the animatronics.

Horror studio Blumhouse produced Five Nights at Freddy's. The Jim Henson Creature shop designed the animatronics.

Emma Tammi directed and co-wrote with game creator Scott Cawthon and Seth Cuddeback. Elizabeth Lail, Mary Stuart Masterson and Matthew Lillard also star.