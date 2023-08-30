'Saltburn' teaser: Jacob Elordi invites Barry Keoghan into his world
UPI News Service, 08/30/2023
MGM is giving a glimpse of the new film Saltburn.
The studio shared a teaser trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Jacob Elordi (Euphoria).
Saltburn is written and directed by Emerald Fennell. The film is described as "a wicked tale of privilege and desire."
"Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick (Keoghan) finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Elordi), who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family's sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten," an official synopsis reads.
