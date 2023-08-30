MGM is giving a glimpse of the new film Saltburn.

The studio shared a teaser trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Jacob Elordi (Euphoria).

Saltburn is written and directed by Emerald Fennell. The film is described as "a wicked tale of privilege and desire."

"Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick (Keoghan) finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Elordi), who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family's sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten," an official synopsis reads.

Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Carey Mulligan and Ewan Mitchell also star.

Saltburn will open the BFI London Film Festival in October before opening in select theaters Nov. 24. The film is scheduled for wide release Dec. 1.

Fennell described Saltburn as a "very British tale of excess" in a statement to BFI.

Fennell is best known for writing, directing and producing the 2020 film Promising Young Woman. She also appeared as an actress in The Crown Seasons 3 and 4 as Camilla Parker Bowles.