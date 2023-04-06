Canadian singer and rapper Mark is teasing his new music video.The 23-year-old K-pop star, a member of the South Korean boy band NCT, released a preview Thursday of his video for the song "Golden Hour."The "Golden Hour" teaser shows Mark breaking some eggs -- smashing them against a rock and breaking them open with a hammer."Golden Hour" is Mark's latest solo single for SM Station: NCT Lab, a music series released by NCT's label, SM. Mark kicked off the series with the single "Child" in February 2022.Mark will release "Golden Hour" and its full music video Friday.As a full group, NCT has 23 members and features the subunits NCT 127, NCT Dream, NCT U and WayV. The group will launch a new subunit, DoJaeJung, on April 17.