Zarna Garg's first stand-up comedy special is coming to Prime Video in May.

Amazon announced the special, Zarna Garg: One in a Billion, in a press release Thursday.

Garg is an Indian-American comedian who came to fame on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, and has since been featured on the Apple TV+ series Gutsy. She performs 15 shows a week at Comedy Cellar, in addition to touring.

"Zarna Garg's taking the comedy world by storm with her first streaming stand-up special One in a Billion. As an unapologetic, Indian-immigrant mom, she has plenty to joke about, and the punch lines come fast and furious," an official description reads.

One in a Billion will premiere May 16 on Prime Video.

Amazon shared a trailer for the special that shows Garg joke about Americans casually using the phrase "I love you."

Zarna Garg: One in a Billion is produced by Amazon Studios and Comedy Dynamics. Garg, Brian Volk-Weiss, Cisco Henson, Christina Shams, Cameron S. Mitchell and Brinda Bhatt serve as executive producers.