Reality TV is a hotbed of drama and that's certainly the case for the Bravo reality show SWV & Xscape: Queens of R&B. The six-part series dedicated to the hitmaking '90s girl groups has generated headlines as they've clashed both internally and externally.

Xscape, the Atlanta-based group is comprised of sisters LaTocha and Tamika Scott, along with Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kandi Burruss and Tameka "Tiny" Harris. "Understanding" and "Just Kickin' It'" are two of their biggest hits. The quartet has experienced the most strife within the group. The Scott sisters and their mother have clashed over everything from finances to favoritism.

SWV, who scored with hits like "Weak" and "Right Here," whose remix sampled the Michael Jackson hit "Human Nature" is made up of Cheryl "Coko" Gamble, Tamara "Taj" George, Leanne "Leelee" Lyons. They met in New York City.

Jackson allowed SWV to sample the song for free, according to George.

But in the last few episodes, the two groups have clashed over who would headline an upcoming tour. While SWV was OK with co-headlining with Xscape, Xscape was not. That's the issue that SWV addressed during their appearance on The Sherri Show this week when host Sherri Shepherd asked if the groups could work things out.

"Are you still OK with the ladies from Xscape?" Shepherd asked.

"We're OK," Lyons answered to audience laughter. "We're OK, it's still fresh," she added. "Everything is still fresh."

The taping of the show has ended but there is still one episode left to air. Shepherd wondered if SWV regretted doing the series despite the increased visibility it gave the trio.

"A little. I do have a little regret,' George said. " I knew going in, it was going to be a little stressful. I wanted it to be fun. I wanted us to go back to the 90s and relive our youth and have so much fun. It wasn't anything that I thought it would be. So I kind of regret that part."

The issue over billing hasn't yet been resolved on air, so Gamble said viewers would have to make up their own minds about whether or not the women can work together after Episode 6 debuts on Sunday.

SWV did announce they will tour this summer with another group they can't yet name.

"We were a well-oiled machine before they got there," said George. "I tell everyone all the time that producers, promoters, networks, everyone can find value in SWV. But ironically our peers don't. But they don't count."