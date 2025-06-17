The latest arrival to the NCIS franchise, NCIS: Tony & Ziva, will premiere with three episodes Sept. 4, Paramount+ announced Tuesday.

Former NCIS stars Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly return to play the titular couple, who reunite "after Ziva's supposed death" in Paris. The pair now have a daughter, Tali.

An attack on Tony's security company forces the family to go into hiding as they "try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other," an official synopsis states.

In addition to the release date, the show's key art was also released. Tony and Ziva are shown standing back-to-back with a bridge behind them.

"We're beyond excited to finally share Tony and Ziva's next chapter with the incredible fans around the world who never stopped believing this day would come," said de Pablo and Weatherly in a statement.