Netflix is previewing the second and final season of The Sandman.

ADVERTISEMENT

A trailer released Tuesday features an asteroid hurtling to the Earth, beasts, gunfire and explosions.

"The dreaming will survive even if do not," says Dream, or Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), in the teaser.

The preview also features Game of Thrones actress Gwendoline Christie, who portrays Lucifer.

"Lord Morpheus comes to us in a futile attempt to free one he loves from our domain," she says. "Hell is anticipating his visit most avidly."

Allan Heinberg , the showrunner, writer and executive producer, told Netflix's Tudum the upcoming season will see Dream learning to face his own arrogance and ignorance.

"...Sooner or later, we all have to reckon with the fact that the struggles we face are often of our own making. Dream must now figure out what to do about it," he said.

The streamer previously announced the episode titles for Season 2, which include "Season of Mists," "The Ruler of Hell," "More Devils Than Vast Hell Can Hold," "Brief Lives," "The Song of Orpheus," Family Blood, Time and Night, Fuel for the Fire, The Kindly Ones, Long Live the King, A Tale of Graceful Ends" and "Death: The High Cost of Living."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Neil Gaiman's comic book series inspired the fantasy drama, which arrives in two parts.

Six episodes arrive July 24, and five more premiere July 31.