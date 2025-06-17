David Hekili Kenui Bell, an actor who recently appeared in the live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch, has died. He was 46 years old.

His death was announced on Facebook by his sister, Jalene Kanani Bell. A cause of death has not yet been shared but Hawai'i police do not suspect foul play, People reports.

"It is with a heavy heart I share that my sweet, generous, talented, funny, brilliant and handsome little brother David H. K. Bell will spend today in the company of our Heavenly father," Jalene Bell wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

She went on to describe her brother as a "joy of a human, and Prince of a Man" who gave everyone in the family "unconditional love."

"David loved being an actor, doing voice overs... The film industry and entertainment was so exciting to him and I loved that he enjoyed the arts," she said. "...He recently made it on to the big screen with an iconic Lilo & Stitch moment."

She added that her brother had gotten "the best seats in the house" to watch the film in Kapolei.

Bell's IMDb profile indicates he also appeared in Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum P.I.

Lashauna Downie, whose management company, Bliss Models and Talent, represented Bell, described the actor as "a gentle giant with lots of aloha" in a tribute on Instagram.