Season 2 of Sausage Party: Foodtopia will arrive on Prime Video Aug. 13, the streamer announced Tuesday.

The first season saw a rainstorm throw a wrench in the foods' new utopia.

"They're left feeling ill-equipped too begin a new society and longing for answers," an official synopsis for Season 1 states.

Season 2 sees the foods arrive in New Foodland only to discover "a dark secret that threatens the entirety of sentient food society."

Season 2 was announced in July.