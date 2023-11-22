The National Dog Show will return Thursday on Thanksgiving.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 22nd annual TV event will air at 12 p.m. EST on NBC and also stream on Peacock.

The National Dog Show is hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pa.

The competition first took place in 1879 as the Kennel Club of Philadelphia Dog Show.

Today, the show features "up to 2,000 of the top American Kennel Club sanctioned dogs from across the country," according to the National Dog Show website. "205 breeds and varieties are eligible to compete for best of Breed, First in Group and the coveted title of Best in Show. Each day brings different competitions and attractions."

John O'Hurley and David Frei will host the show, with Mary Carillo to also provide commentary.

How to watch

The National Dog Show will air Thursday on Thanksgiving at 12 p.m. EST on NBC. The show will also be available to stream on Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Participants

John O'Hurley and David Frei will host the show, with Mary Carillo to also provide commentary.

The seven groups of dogs competing for Best in Show are terrier, toy, working sporting, hound, non-sporting and herding.

Last year's Best in Show winner was Winston, a 3-year-old French bulldog.