Ariana DeBose took to the stage on Good Morning America.

The 32-year-old singer and actress performed the song "This Wish" during Wednesday's episode of the ABC morning show.

DeBose gave the special performance at Disneyland Paris while accompanied by live musicians.

"This Wish" is a song from the animated Disney film Wish, starring DeBose, Chris Pine, Alan Tudyk, Angelique Cabral, Victor Garber and Natasha Rothwell. The movie opened Wednesday.

DeBose, who voices Asha in Wish, attended the film's London premiere this week.

"Wish is yours today! I am so grateful to this cast, creative team, the over 100 animators & everyone at @disneyanimation who poured their heart and soul into our beautiful film," DeBose wrote Wednesday on Instagram.

"Asha, sweet girl, I love your heart, your mind and courage. May you inspire others as you have inspired me," she said. "Wish is now available in cinemas. I hope you'll share it and it's message with those you love."

DeBose performed "This Wish" in a teaser for Wish released in October.

Wish follows Asha, a teenage girl who wishes on a star to help save her kingdom.