DeBose, who voices Asha in Wish, attended the film's London premiere this week.
"Wish is yours today! I am so grateful to this cast, creative team, the over 100 animators & everyone at @disneyanimation who poured their heart and soul into our beautiful film," DeBose wrote Wednesday on Instagram.
"Asha, sweet girl, I love your heart, your mind and courage. May you inspire others as you have inspired me," she said. "Wish is now available in cinemas. I hope you'll share it and it's message with those you love."
DeBose performed "This Wish" in a teaser for Wish released in October.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Wish follows Asha, a teenage girl who wishes on a star to help save her kingdom.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.