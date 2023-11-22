Jon Batiste will kick off the parade, with Cher to also perform.
"There's nothing quite like the pageantry of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to both bring families together and welcome in the holiday season," NBCUniversal Media Group EVP of live events and specials Jen Neal previously said.
"We're truly proud and honored to be the home of such an iconic event that so many people look forward to watching with their friends and loved ones."
How to watch
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air at 8:30 a.m. EST on BC and Telemundo. The show will also be available to stream on Peacock.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Jon Batiste will kick off the event, with Cher to also take the stage. Cher will perform a song from her first holiday album, Christmas.
Bell Biv DeVoe, Brandy, Chicago, En Vogue, David Foster and Katharine McPhee, Jessie James Decker, Ashley Park and Sesame Street, the Muppets, Pentatonix, Paul Russell, Amanda Shaw and Alex Smith, Manuel Turizo and K-pop group Enhypen will also make appearances.
Highlights
New balloons include Beagle Scout Snoopy, Po from Kung Fu Panda, Leo from Leo, Monkey D. Luffy from One Piece and the Pillsbury Doughboy.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.