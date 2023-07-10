Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of Ridley Scott's new movie Napoleon.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the historical drama film Monday featuring Joaquin Phoenix

Napoleon explores the rise of Napoleon Bonaparte, a French military leader who ruled as emperor in the early 19th century.

The movie gives "an original and personal look at Napoleon's origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine (Kirby)."

"The film captures Napoleon's famous battles, relentless ambition and astounding strategic mind as an extraordinary military leader and war visionary," an official synopsis reads.

Napoleon is written by David Scarpa and directed by Scott. The cast also includes Tahar Rahim Ben Miles , Ludivine Sagnier, Matthew Needham, Youssef Kerkour and Phil Cornwell.

Scott and Phoenix previously collaborated on the 2000 film Gladiator.

Napoleon opens in theaters Nov. 22 and will later stream on Apple TV+.