Cast members Dua Lipa and Simu Liu were also present at the premiere, along with Billie Eilish and Nicki Minaj, who contributed to the film's soundtrack. Minaj released the song "Barbie World" with Ice Spice and Aqua in June.
Robbie and Gosling play Barbie and Ken in Barbie, written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach and directed by Gerwig.
Warner Bros. Pictures released a trailer for the film in May that shows Barbie (Robbie) and Ken (Gosling) leave Barbieland for the real world.
