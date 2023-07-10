Margot Robbie wore a 1960s Barbie look on the red carpet Sunday.

The 33-year-old actress attended the Los Angeles premiere of her film Barbie at Shrine Auditorium. The movie is based on the Mattel toy line.

Robbie sported a life-size reproduction of the 1960s Barbie Solo in the Spotlight outfit -- a strapless sequin black gown with a flounce at the hem, black opera gloves and a layered diamond necklace.

She posed alongside writer and director Greta Gerwig and co-stars Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera.

Cast members Dua Lipa and Simu Liu were also present at the premiere, along with Billie Eilish and Nicki Minaj, who contributed to the film's soundtrack. Minaj released the song "Barbie World" with Ice Spice and Aqua in June.

Robbie and Gosling play Barbie and Ken in Barbie, written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach and directed by Gerwig.

Warner Bros. Pictures released a trailer for the film in May that shows Barbie (Robbie) and Ken (Gosling) leave Barbieland for the real world.

Barbie opens in theaters July 21.