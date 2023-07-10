Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is the seventh film in the Mission: Impossible series. The new movie follows Cruise's Ethan Hunt, an agent for the fictional Impossible Missions Force (IMF), as he and his team take on "their most dangerous mission yet."
The trailer hypes up Cruise's action scenes, including a high-speed car chase and riding a motorcycle off of a cliff.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.