Paramount Pictures is teasing the new film Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One.

The studio shared a final trailer for the spy action movie Monday featuring Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is the seventh film in the Mission: Impossible series. The new movie follows Cruise's Ethan Hunt, an agent for the fictional Impossible Missions Force (IMF), as he and his team take on "their most dangerous mission yet."

The trailer hypes up Cruise's action scenes, including a high-speed car chase and riding a motorcycle off of a cliff.

Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga and Henry Czerny also star.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is written by Christopher McQuarrie and Erik Jendresen and directed by McQuarrie.

The film opens in theaters Friday.