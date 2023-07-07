Discovery Channel is teasing the new series Naked and Afraid: Castaways.

The network shared a teaser and premiere date, July 30, for the survival reality series Friday.

Naked and Afraid: Castaways is a new spinoff of Naked and Afraid. The original series follows a pair of survivalists who must endure 21 days in the wilderness, a task they start while naked and with one tool each.

Castaways features nine challengers who are abandoned at a remote tropical island with no maps or tools.

"In teams of three, they must swim to different ecosystems on the same island -- sun-scorched beach, twisted mangrove swamp and dense jungle -- to begin their distinct survival journeys. They must use only their navigational skills and fashion everything they need to survive from wreckage and debris strewn across the island," an official synopsis reads.

In a franchise first, the remaining contestants will need to travel to the same extraction point on Day 21 and signal a boast for rescue.

The Castaways cast includes:

Kerra Bennett (Nashville)

Patrick French (Canterbury, N.H.)

Justin Governale (San Antonio)

Bulent Gurcan (Point Roberts, Wash.)

Na'im McKee (Aurora, Colo.)

Candice Mishler (North Phoenix, Ariz.)

Andrew Shayde (Lexington, Ky.)

Heather Smith (Brookeland, Texas)

Rachel Strohl (Oahu, Hawaii)

Naked and Afraid: Castaways premieres July 30 at 8 p.m. EDT on Discovery Channel.