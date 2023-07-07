Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sanya Richards-Ross is going to be a mom of two.

ADVERTISEMENT

The television personality and retired Olympic track and field athlete is expecting her second child with her husband, former professional football player Aaron Ross.

Richards-Ross shared the news in the RHOA Season 15 midseason trailer, released Friday.

The preview shows Richards-Ross present Ross with a positive pregnancy test. In another scene, Richards-Ross is seen celebrating as she exclaims, "I'm pregnant!"

Richards-Ross and Ross married in February 2010. The couple already have a son, Aaron Jermaine, who turns six years old in August.

Richards-Ross previously shared on RHOA that she had her IUD removed and was trying for a second child with Ross.

The star shared a video with Ross and son Aaron in February from their family vacation.

Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 will return with new episodes Sunday on Bravo.