Yvette Nicole Brown and Frank Scherma will announce the nominees for the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards.

The Television Academy said Friday that Brown, an actress and comedian known for Community, and Scherma, the chair of the Television Academy, will unveil the nominations for the 75th annual Emmy Awards at a ceremony July 12.

The announcement ceremony will stream live on Emmys.com/nominations July 12 at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

The Primetime Emmys recognize excellence in American primetime television programming.

"It's been another transformational year in this platinum age of television that has delivered a diverse range of extraordinary programming," Scherma said in a statement. "We are delighted to have Yvette help us celebrate our 75th anniversary as we honor the exceptional shows, innovators, storytellers and talent whose work has entertained and connected us this season."

The 75th annual Emmy Awards will take place Sept. 18 and air at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox.

Brown played Shirley Bennett on Community. She also appeared on A Black Lady Sketch Show and was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress on a Comedy Series for her performance.