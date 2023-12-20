FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
"I am beyond thrilled that My Life with the Walter Boys has been renewed for a second season," Halsall told Netflix's Tudum. "We have been overwhelmed by the love and support that the audience has given the show, and [we] can't wait to dive back into the world of Silver Falls and the lives of these characters."
My Life with the Walter Boys premiered Dec. 7 on Netflix.
