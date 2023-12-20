Singing reality competition series The Voice has crowned its Season 24 winner.

Finalists Huntley, Ruby Leigh, Mara Justine, Jacquie Roar and Lila Forde appeared in the season finale Tuesday.

Huntley (Team Niall Horan) was named the winner, with Leigh (Team Reba McEntire) as the runner-up and Justine (Team Niall) in third place.

The win marked Horan's second consecutive win as a coach on The Voice.

Huntley and Horan performed the Bob Dylan song "Knockin' on Heaven's Door" during the episode.

Huntley said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that he was "honestly so surprised" by his win.

"Ruby is so talented and I think she is a force to reckon with, so the fact that it was us two standing up there, it was right," he said. "She's super talented and when my name got called, I genuinely couldn't believe it."

The singer now plans to "take a step back" before pursuing his career in music.

"I think that my main concern is to take a step back and just breathe and just really take everything in," Huntley said. "This experience has taken half a year. I've spent six months away from my kids."

"But this has all been so worthwhile," he added. "I just want my career. I'm so hungry for this."

McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay will appear as coaches in The Voice Season 25.