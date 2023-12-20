Kelly Clarkson covered Cher during a new edition of Kellyoke.

The singer and television personality performed "DJ Play a Christmas Song" on Tuesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"DJ Play a Christmas Song" is a new No. 1 single from Cher that appears on her debut holiday album, Christmas.

Christmas features collaborations with Darlene Love, Michael Buble, Tyga, Cyndi Lauper and Stevie Wonder.

"I really am proud of this -- it's a Christmas album that's a Cher Christmas album. It's not your mother's Christmas album," Cher previously said on Good Morning Britain.

Cher appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show last week, where she discussed becoming the second artist in history to have No. 1 songs spanning seven decades, following the Rolling Stones.

"It took four of them to be one of me," Cher told Clarkson. "And I'm not in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame!"

Cher then slammed the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, saying she wouldn't join for a million dollars.

Clarkson released her own holiday album, When Christmas Comes Around..., in 2021. She most recently released her 10th album, Chemistry, in June.