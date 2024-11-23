Walt Disney World's Muppet Vision 3D movie attraction is closing at Walt Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida, but its iconic characters are set to take over the Orlando theme park's Rock 'n' Roller Coaster.

Disney announced the changes Friday.

Rock 'n' Roller Coaster, which opened in 1999, previously had music and a story-line inspired by the rock music of Aerosmith.

The new version will see Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy and other Muppets mingling with music stars for a festival.

The Muppet Vision 3D attraction, which opened in 1991, is being shuttered to make way for a new area dedicated to the animated Monsters Inc. franchise.

Construction on the Monsters Inc. land is expected to begin next year.

No specific closing dates for the current interactions have been announced yet.